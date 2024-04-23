A 15 year old boy was gunned down and killed on Sunday evening in Wesbank and robbed of his bike. Charlton Geduldt, also known as ‘Charlie’ was a Grade 7 learner at Hoofweg Primary School in Wesbank and according to his mother Janine Geduldt the incident took place after 6pm in Silversands Road.

“He had a makeshift bicycle that he used to ride with up and down with and at that moment he was in front of Usave but Usave was already closed,” she explains. “I was standing outside when I heard multiple gunshots go off, I checked and saw that everyone was in the house except Charlton. I thought let me go check where Charlton is but first I went to the toilet. Slain: Charlton Geduldt was 15. Picture from social media “While I was in the toilet, a friend of my eldest son came and said ‘jou broertjie is geskiet’, that was when I ran up and saw him lying there.

“There is footage by Usave which shows how he was shot and how they took his bike. When I arrived at the scene he was already dead. Forensics say he was shot in the head and twice in his body.” Janine says they are unsure why anyone would kill her son as he was not involved with the wrong crowd. “He was a handyman, he loved working with his hands. He was only 15 years old, what did he do wrong? They could’ve just taken the bike and left.”