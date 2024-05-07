A long distance bus company owner is seeking answers after one of his drivers was shot and killed in Philippi East. Sandile Bence, 39, was waiting outside the Badela Tours coach when he was attacked by an unknown shooter at the Joe Gqabi bus terminus on Friday.

The man had been a driver for eight years and he was working for his uncle. The owner of the bus company Bonisile Bence says: “I got a call around 7pm and I was told that Sandile was killed. We don’t know the cause of the shooting, but I know that it wasn’t a robbery attack, as he didn’t have money on him. “The person only shot him and then fled the scene and didn’t take anything from him.”

Full: Joe Gqabi bus terminus. Picture: supplied He says his nephew has been with him since day one. “I started this company with him in 2016, he was always around and he drove between Cape Town and the Eastern Cape. “This is the first time that we got something like this, it has left us very shocked. On Friday he was going to drive to the Eastern Cape. He lived in Idutywa with his family and had children on that side.

“The sad thing is that we don’t know where this comes from and why he was targeted. Now his young children will grow up without him.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says a murder case is being investigated. “According to reports the victim was waiting for the bus to fill up and when he exited the bus he was approached by armed suspects who shot him.