Twelve people have been shot in the latest spate of mass shootings. There have been seven shootings, each wounding three or more people in less than three weeks.

On Sunday in Browns Farm, Philippi, eight were struck by unknown gunmen. Four of them died while the others were wounded. The named of the deceased have not been released. High alert: Cops are on patrol in Philippi area. Picture Leon Knipe According to a leaked police report, the incident happened in Mcabalaleni Street.

“Police were informed about a murder scene, upon arrival two bodies were found inside the house.They were shot inside the toilet. On the outside another deceased was found dead in a shack behind the main house. The deceased were shot in the face with a shotgun. Five more victims were shot and rushed to Lentegeur Hospital before police arrived on the scene.” Police spokesperson Andrè Traut, said a fourth victim died in hospital. “Detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit are pursuing a number of leads in a bid to apprehend those responsible for the murders and attempted murders, and will appreciate community assistance to expedite the investigation. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined.

“Any person who can shed light on the circumstances that led to the death of four men in their twenties and an attempt to kill four others aged between 27 and 35 is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or to use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.” Investigating: SA Police colonel Andre Traut. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency In Kleinvlei, police registered four counts of attempted murder following a shooting in Pinetree Way, Eerste River, on Sunday, where four men were shot and wounded. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said: “Kleinvlei police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.”

In a previous spate of mass shootings on April 28, four were killed in Lloyd informal settlement, Lotus River; three were shot and wounded in Parkwood; and one was killed while three others wounded in Samora Machel. On April 17, eight people were killed in Khayelitsha . Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, urged residents to make any information available to law enforcement agencies.