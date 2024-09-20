Police are seeking this woman after she allegedly dumped a newborn baby at a hospital.
The incident occurred last month at the Tygerberg hospital.
Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the woman left the baby, who was just a day old and wrapped in blankets, at the hospital entrance.
The baby was discovered and has been kept at the facility as a patient since then.
“The Bellville Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is seeking the assistance of the public to trace the person depicted in the photo, who is a person of interest on a charge of child abandonment,” Swartbooi explains.
“On Friday 29 August 2024 an unidentified woman dressed in a black track-suit pants, black hooded jacket with green slippers and a red shirt was seen leaving Tygerberg Hospital with a baby wrapped in a white and blue blanket.
“It is alleged that she approached entrance number six at around 17:35 where she abandoned the one day old baby boy wrapped in blankets.
“The baby is now a patient at the mentioned medical facility.”
A public appeal is hereby made to anyone with information which can assist with the investigation to please call the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Conrad Van Zyl on 082 522 1095 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.