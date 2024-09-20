The incident occurred last month at the Tygerberg hospital.

Police are seeking this woman after she allegedly dumped a newborn baby at a hospital.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the woman left the baby, who was just a day old and wrapped in blankets, at the hospital entrance.

The baby was discovered and has been kept at the facility as a patient since then.

Appeal to public: Swartbooi. Picture: supplied

“The Bellville Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is seeking the assistance of the public to trace the person depicted in the photo, who is a person of interest on a charge of child abandonment,” Swartbooi explains.