Murder-accused Colin Booysen is set to stay in the mang for the duration of his trial after his bail application was denied by the Bellville Regional Court this week. Colin, who is the younger brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, returned to court this week after being busted alongside Sillico Oliphant, Moegamat Faizel Abrahams, Herbert Zoutman, Prince Khumalo and John Edward Smith for an array of charges.

The State has charged Booysen with the murder of alleged Nice Time Kids gang boss Marwaan “Dinky” Desai from Mitchells Plain, who was killed alongside his henchman Shameem Mohammed in June 2017, as well as Joburg gang boss Mark “Bin Laden” Groenewald. Slain: Marwaan ‘Dinky’ Desai. Picture: supplied The group face over 20 charges for various crimes including murder, racketeering and smokkeling Mandrax worth R1.8 million. During the bail hearings, cops revealed that the case stems back to 2013 when they uncovered a Mandrax factory in Durbanville allegedly owned by Jerome.

Initially investigators were probing both brothers, but after they discovered Colin was allegedly separating his business from his boeta, they opted to investigate him separately. Cops intercepted Colin’s communications from August 2015 to March 2018 and further claimed that Jerome shutting out Colin from business dealings led to violent clashes in the Western Cape and Gauteng. The State alleges that before Desai and Mohammed were allegedly traced by Colin with a tracking device placed on Desai’s white BMW X5.

Hit: Dinky and his henchman were killed in 2017. Picture: Leon Knipe They further state that Desai was killed as a result of being embroiled in a bots with Colin and a failed murder plot aimed at killing him. Groenewald was shot and killed in Reiger Park on December 8, 2017, and according to the State’s case, was targeted as he was allegedly linked to Jerome. Affidavits revealed that: “Colin Booysen considered him [Groenewald] to be the ‘’teeth of the dog“. Colin Booysen indicated that he thought that if the teeth of the dog were removed he would have fewer problems in his business dealings in Gauteng.”

In responding papers, Colin hit back at the State saying the drugs were found at a property owned by his brother and not his. The court subsequently denied the bail applications made by Colin, Oliphant, and Abrahams while the others were released as their bail applications were not opposed by the state. His lawyer attorney Luzuko Guma said: “I can confirm that the bail application was denied and that reasons were given but at this stage we are waiting for a copy of the judgement so we can consult and see if he wants to appeal the outcome.”