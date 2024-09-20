A man who murdered three children and a teen in the 2019 Elsies River massacre burst out in tears as he was sentenced to life in the Western Cape High Court. On Wednesday, Rowan “Snottas” Stuurman, was sentenced to a total of 113 years in the mang after he was found guilty of four counts of murder, two of attempted murder, as well as the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Siblings Toslin, 10, and Malcolm “MJ” Samuels, 12, and their cousin Adrian Alexander, 12, were shot in Northmead Court, Clarke Estate on 17 September 2019. Vineto “CJ” Africa, 19, who was believed to be the target, was also killed during the shooting spree. Targeted: Vineto ‘CJ’ Africa. Picture: supplied The children’s mothers, Mandy Samuels and Bianca Alexander, were shot and injured.

On the night of the shooting, Vineto had asked Bianca and Mandy for a place to sleep in their wendy house. It was found that Stuurman wanted to shoot Vineto in a retaliation attack. He kicked open the door of the wendy and ruthlessly opened fire at the couch, where Adrian, Malcolm and Vineto, were sleeping.

Adrian was shot in the neck and Malcolm and Vineto in the face. He then proceeded to the bedroom, shooting Bianca, Mandy and little Toslin. Mandy was injured in the back and thigh and Bianca was wounded in the back, while Toslin died on the scene.

The 33 bullet casings found in the wendy led officers to believe that Rowan had emptied two magazines on the occupants. Graft: Detective Schuurman. Picture: supplied Bianca testified that she heard shots and then it went quiet, a few seconds later she heard more gunshots, and someone shouting “finish hulle.” The mother said she pretended to be dead, and the gunman stormed out of the wendy.

A witness who saw Stuurman screamed at him, and he also shot at the person. Two hours after the case was assigned to the Anti-Gang Unit, detectives led by Detective Sergeant Bradley Schuurman, nabbed Stuurman at a residence in Melton Road, Clarke Estate. Adrian’s mom, Bianca, described the sentencing on as a bitter-sweet moment.

She says: “I will never forget nor will I forgive, because my child is gone. “He had dreams of becoming an engineer, he wanted to help us get out of our situation, but in the same breath I am thankful that justice was served and he got a heavy sentence.” Mandy thanked Schuurman for his stellar work and continued support over the past five years.