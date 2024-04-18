The Harare community is in shock after 11 people were gunned down in less than 12 hours. On Wednesday morning police attended four different murder scenes in the Khayelitsha township.

Four people were killed in one location, two of whom were cousins, Nceba and Collin Nkomana, as well as a woman and an unknown man. A man named Yibanathi Ncanywa was shot across the road from them. Another male victim who was linked to these shootings was killed in another road. Horrific incidents: Medics take away a body at scene. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Another scene saw a man and his girlfriend gunned down.

And at the fourth scene, another three victims were shot dead. The motives for the shootings are unknown at this stage. Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit are pursuing a number of leads and are working around the clock to get to the bottom of the separate incidents that claimed the lives of 11 people in total.

“Preliminary investigations into the multiple murders in Harare this morning led detectives to believe that two incidents that preceded the one in Ncumo Street could possibly be linked. At around 2.50am, an adult male and his adult girlfriend were shot and killed In Feza Street, Harare and shortly after that, a 35-year-old male was shot and killed not far from the first scene. Shocked: Ncumo Street in Harare is reeling after shootings.Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. “Three hours later, the murders in Ncumo Street were committed, possibly by the same suspects. The identities of the eight victims cannot be disclosed at this stage. “It was later found out that there were three other people who were shot, also in Harare.”

Local councillor Anele Gabuza said: “I received a call early yesterday and I was told people had been killed opposite of my office. Four were shot inside a shack and the fifth was shot in the squatter camp opposite and I was informed of three more people who were killed on the other side of my ward. “What I know about the five people who were killed is that they were amaphara (known criminals) who would rob people of their phones and money. “We are very shocked by this incident.”

Community leader Ndithini Thyido said the police must work on preventing crime instead of combating it. “Black and coloured townships are not jungles. What kind of animal would mow down a lot of people regardless of the circumstances? “We really hope that when so many lives are lost, we stop the political tennis ball, talking about who should have done what.