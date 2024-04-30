An alleged underworld plot to murder the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss, Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen came under the spotlight at the Western Cape High Court yesterday amid the ongoing trial. This follows the testimony by the former bodyguard of slain steroid king Brian Wainstein who has unveiled the inner workings of nightclub spats in the Mother City.

Taking the stand on Monday, the witness, who may not be named, claimed that following the rift between Donkie and his brother Colin, one of Donkie’s affiliates had actually planned to kill Colin. Fugitive of note : Kishor Naidoo. Picture: Ian Landsberg According to the indictment the rivalries date back to 2016 where Mark Lifman, Donkie, Colin and Andre Naude established a “brotherhood” which oversaw all the bouncers at nightclubs. It states that in May 2016 a violent altercation broke out between Colin and wanted International fugitive Kishor ‘Kamal’ Naidoo where firearms were rukked out and Colin allegedly blamed Donkie for bringing in alleged 27s gang boss William “Red” Stevens and his henchmen.

It is alleged that their split was negotiated by Naude with Colin leaving the brotherhood and joining Nafiz Modack. The document state that Modack and Colin started taking over clubs from Lifman and Donkie leading to a bitter rivalry. The state witness claimed he had previously worked for Lifman as a debt collector but was later contracted as Wainstein’s bodyguard.

He says he met Donkie while Wainstein attended a party alongside alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and while he was warned by his boss to be careful of Donkie they only had a friendly chat about rugby. He later met Naidoo and became aware of an alleged plot to murder Colin after the brotherhood split. Defence teams objected to some of the evidence and questioned whether Naidoo or Colin would be called to testify about this murder conspiracy.

State prosecutors however indicated that as Naidoo had fled the country years ago and was on Interpol’s ‘red list’, it was unlikely that he would testify. They said Colin ‘may’ be called to testify. Defence teams, however, said the ‘possibility’ of Colin testifying was not enough and called on the state to bring a special application for the evidence to be entered.