The legal team for alleged underworld kingpin Jerome “Donkie” Booysen is set to approach the Acting Judge President at the Western Cape High Court after he heard that his drug dealing trial will only be heard next year. After more than two years of delays, a trial date has been set for April 2025, which visibly upset Donkie as he stood in the dock.

Booysen appeared alongside Kenneth Hansen, Kristo Mariens, Clinton Langeveld, Jennen Jansen and Herbert Zoutman on a string of drug-dealing charges. The alleged leader of the Sexy Boys gang in Belhar had recently celebrated his 60th birthday with a big bash, where relatives were filmed throwing money at him as he jived on the dance floor. Donkie and son is leaving the high court. The group was busted several years ago by the Hawks following the interception of calls relating to alleged drug drops.

They face over 90 charges, which include drug trafficking and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). According to the charge sheet, they allegedly ran the “Jerome Booysen Enterprise” between February 2013 and November 2017, and court documents lists three properties in Durbanville and Bellville, where it is believed mandrax was smuggled from, as well as more than 90 properties in Kasselsvlei, Bellville and Glenhaven, where it is understood the pille were taken to. Standing in the dock, Booysen seemed annoyed when prosecutor Blaine Lazarus asked for the matter to be postponed​.

This request comes as Booysen is expected to appear in the same court next year on a different case, alongside alleged underworld dik ding Mark Lifman and others, on a klomp of charges, including murder. Booysen’s legal team will now make a special application to have the drug-dealing case struck off the court roll until the other matter is concluded. During an appearance in September last year, Judge Robert Henney called on the State to drop one of the cases while the other trial runs, but this was refused.