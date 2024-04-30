Two children were left wounded during gang shooting in Lotus River and Parkwood. A boy’s arm was broken after he was caught in the crossfire while playing outside.

Louqmaan Boonzaaier, 9, was struck by a bullet when two men shot at each other in Lotus River on Sunday afternoon around 4:40pm. Wild shooting: One dead and a little girl wounded. Picture: screenshot His mom Nazeemah Boonzaier, 35, says: “I was standing outside with him and I left for 10 minutes. “I heard gunshots, and then later my son ran into our home. I didn’t know that he was shot at the time.

“He went into the bathroom and when he came out he saw the blood oozing out of his arm and then collapsed. We rushed him to hospital, and he was admitted for the night. In the morning we were discharged and told that he will have to go to the Red Cross for an operation because the bullet shattered his bone.” The devastated mom says they are held hostage in their homes by gangsters who are shooting at each other. “Our children can’t freely play outside, they are trapped inside while gangsters are free to roam the streets as they please. This is not fair, we can’t live like this. My child could have been killed.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says Grassy Park SAPS are investigating four attempted murders following a drive-by shooting on Sunday. In addition to the boy, three others aged between 22 and 28 were also shot and injured. “The victims were transported to a nearby hospital with private transport. The unknown suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested. The possibility that this shooting incident can be gang related will be investigated.”

In Parkwood, an 8-year-old child was shot and wounded and one man killed in a shooting. Twigg says: “Grassy Park police are investigating a murder and attempted murder case following a shooting incident on Sunday at about 19:30 at Francis Court, Parker’s Walk. Parkwood, where a 20-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded and three others including an 8-year-old girl injured. “The 20-year-old male was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel and the injured victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment.