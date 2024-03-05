The Kalksteenfontein community has been left shocked after three shooters opened fire, shooting eight people, and killing two. On Sunday evening, Roderick de Fritz, 59, and Daniel Swartz, 50, were murdered while they were sleeping in their Soetkop Street home.

Both men were not the targets of the shooters, according to the community. The three shooters were seen being dropped off by the white VW Polo and minutes later gunshots began ringing out. Their youngest victim is 14 and the eldest is 68 years old.

A resident, who asked not to be named, says: “It is alleged that they were after an individual who lives in the house, but he was not there. “They tried to get into his place where his wife and child live, but they didn’t find him. They then got his uncle and mother’s boyfriend, who were shot multiple times.” The resident explains that he heard 12 gunshots.

He says: “One victim was shot more than five times, and the other three times. The suspects also shot community members who were in the streets. “The youngest of them is 14, he was shot in the back, all of the victims were males. “No one knows the shooters, but I can confirm that the guy they were looking for is a gangster only in jail, and not on the outside.”

The man says the suspects were seen by the community members driving through Jakkalsvlei Avenue. He adds: “They are not from the area because people couldn’t recognise the car, but it is believed to be three young guys. The crime scene Four people were shot, including minor children, and two of the male victims died in Kalksteenfontein. PICTURES BY Leon Knipe

Four people were shot, including minor children, and two of the victims died in Kalksteenfontein. PICTURES BY Leon Knipe “They went inside the yard and all their faces were covered, they pretended to be drunk when they entered the home. “After the shootings the suspects were picked up by the Polo at the corner of Valhalla Drive and Jakkalsvlei Avenue.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms the incident, reporting: “Bishop Lavis police are investigating two counts of murder and six attempted murder, following a shooting incident on Sunday, at about 7pm in Waterkap Close and Soetkop Street Kalksteenfontein, Bishop Lavis.

“Two males aged 50 and 59 were shot and fatally wounded and six others aged between 14 and 68 injured. “Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. The injured victims were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. “The motive for this incident is believed to be gang related. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”