The Strandfontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) says crime is on the rise in the area while drug houses have become a big problem. These issues was at the top of a ‘hit list’ at a recent engagement with residents who called for LEAP officers to be deployed as a crimefighting measure.

In the last month, crime has especially escalated in the Wavecrest area with a series of shootings between the border of Strandfontein and Philippi. CPF chairperson, Sandy Schuter says they want LEAP officers as Strandfontein police station is severely under-resourced. Worry: Sandy Schuter. Picture: supplied “The station is already struggling to cope, however with strong partnership with CoCT safety and security, we have seen many integrated operations with Metro and Law Enforcement, however, Strandfontein desperately needs additional manpower,” she says.

Schuter says one of the main issues is a problem house called the "Farmhouse" which is known for gang and drug activity. Suspected drug dens have also been identified by the community and Saps and these houses are regularly raided, “and often yield successful arrests”. She says last Tuesday an integrated operation was successfully held.

The joint safety meeting was attended by all the role-players including Saps and ward councillor Elton Jansen who revealed that the “Farmhouse” is home to several people linked to gang activity and drugs. “It has come to light that the farm on which the house is built was bought by the National Department of Agriculture.” He has reported it to the City’s Problem Building Unit to investigate.