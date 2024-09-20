A Mitchells Plain construction boss accused alongside former DA Mayco member Malusi Booi has died after being shot and killed just days after being released on R250 000 bail. Abdul Kader Davids was gunned down in a hail of bullets in Beacon Valley on Thursday night while walking in Ascot Street at around 9pm.

Davids, who was outed in an investigation by the City of Cape Town into tender collusion with the wife of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, has subsequently appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court where he is charged alongside Booi in a tender corruption case worth a staggering R1 billion. The sole director of ZSM developers came under scrutiny in July when City Manager Lungelo Mbandazayo revealed that Davids allegedly colluded with Nicole Johnson and Mohammed Amod of the Boon Group when applying for City tenders. A handwriting expert was brought in to investigate Mbandazayo’s suspicions that all three tender bids were completed by the same person.

It is understood that by colluding the three directors would ensure that regardless of who the tender was awarded to, Johnson would be in control. The investigation also found that the tender application of ZSM which was competing with Johnson’s company was in fact also signed by her mother Barbara. Davids, who resides in Beacon Valley, told the Cape Town Magistrate's Court that he was merely a cleaner. However, legal letters written to Davids by Mbandazayo show that he was informed of the investigation findings into alleged tender collusion and had been reported to the Saps Commercial Crimes Unit.

He was shot and killed on Thursday. Davids was granted bail of R250 000 at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court this week despite telling the Magistrate that he was a cleaner and could only afford R2500. According to a source Davids was walking when he came under attack by gunmen.

“When police arrived on the scene they found that he was shot five times. One in his shoulder, one in his neck, one in his face and two in his back. They found him covered in blood and five cartridges on the scene. “According to the neighbours they heard gunshots and when they looked outside they saw him. The cops spoke to his girlfriend who said he was not a gang member.” Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed the murder and said: “Detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit are hard at work in a bid to unravel the circumstances around the death of a 42-year-old man whose body was found in front of a premises in Ascot Street in Beacon Valley on Thursday 19 September 2024 at about 9pm.