A suspected road rage incident turned deadly when a taxi driver shot and killed a man on Sunday night. The fight happened on Valhalla Drive, and the shooter fled the scene.

A witness says: “The two men had an altercation. The driver got out, went around the taxi, they fought, the man fell and the taxi driver sat on the victim and shot at him.” Bishop Lavis Community police forum chairperson Graham Lindorst says neither the victim or shooter has been identified yet. Bishop Lavis Community police forum chairperson Graham Lindorst says neither the victim or shooter has been identified yet. Picture : supplied “I don’t think it’s a taxi related incident, I think it was road rage. I haven't seen the name of the victim, I think if it was a pedestrian he would have been identified already.

“If it was someone passing through the area, that road is from Epping to Gugulethu, they could be from anywhere. We don’t know who the perpetrator is either. “We are really shocked about this incident. About a week ago we had a taxi owner who was shot in Charlesville but that was a crime that had its origin in Nyanga. “The area where this happened is a hotspot for smash and grab cases, and not this type of crime.”