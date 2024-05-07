The mother-in-law of alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, was arrested after cops raided her Mitchell’s Plain home over the weekend. Barbara Johnson, 56, who is the mother of Nicole Johnson, was released on R10 000 bail on Monday.

She was busted less than a week after officers of the Organised Crime Unit swooped in on Ralph’s brother, Kyle, who was allegedly found in possession of R4.6 million cash at a flat in Claremont. Arrested: Stanfield’s brother Kyle. Picture: supplied Court documents state that Kyle allegedly received instructions from Ralph who is being held in Brandvlei Prison, to remove electronic devices and documents cops had planned to seize in a raid. Defence lawyer, Advocate Bruce Hendricks, says on Friday police arrested Barbara who was at Ralph’s home in Constantia and took her to Mitchell’s Plain where they confiscated cellphones, computers and hard drives.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed the suspects appeared at the Bellville Magistrate’s court: “Three new accused were added to the docket of the case State vs Kyle Stanfield - Barbara Johnson, Suraya Manual and Phakamisa Nondabula. All four were granted bail of R10 000 each and their case was postponed until 26 July 2024 for further investigation.” In the mang: Ralph and wife Nicole. Picture: Willem Law It has been revealed that Phakamisa is employed as a quantity surveyor at Glomix CC, owned by Nicole, while Manual is a freelance accountant. Hendricks said: “It is the state’s case that they allegedly tried to destroy items linked to Glomix CC but my clients will contest that they are well aware of the blacklisting of Glomix, which happened a long time ago and if they wanted to do that they had all the time in the world.”