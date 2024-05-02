The younger brother of alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, has joined his boeta in the mang after he was busted over the weekend for allegedly stashing more than R4.6 million in a Claremont flat for his brother. Court documents have revealed that Kyle Lee Stanfield, 34, allegedly received instructions from Ralph, who is being held in Brandvlei Prison, to remove certain items as cops had planned to seize it in a raid.

Hours before his appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, police revealed that a protracted investigation led to his arrest. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, says cops descended on the premises and confiscated cash to the value of R4.6 million and expensive watches. Alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, has been granted a staggering R250 000 bail by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court as he was deemed not to be a flight risk. Potelwa reports: "The investigation teams had earlier arrested a 34-year-old suspect for defeating the ends of justice.

“ With the investigation unfolding, the suspect was also charged with possession of presumably stolen property. “The possibility of further charges added cannot be ruled out as the investigation gains momentum." She says the kroon was stashed in travel cases with 16 high-end watches and empty 9mm pistol cases, all hidden in a concealed storeroom.

Potelwa adds: "The investigation continues in efforts to determine the origins of the money and items seized. " Kyle appeared on a charge of defeating the ends of justice and, according to court documents, he was acting on instructions from Ralph. It states that on 19 April 2024, Kyle went to the premises of PPE security in Airport Industria after receiving information of a planned search and seizure at the Claremont property.

The document reads: "The accused unlawfully and with the intent to defeat or obstruct the course of justice commit an act, to wit to attempt to remove electronic devices and documents that were the subject of a search and seizure warrant granted by the Magistrate of Bellville on the same day after being warned by another suspect and/or written instruction from Ralph Stanfield from Brandvlei Prison.“ Kyle was remanded in custody and is set to return to court on Monday for a formal bail hearing. Ralph and his wife Nicole Johnson, Johannes “Bal” Abrahams, Denver Booysen and Jose Brand were arrested on various charges linked to a manhunt and attempted murder of a former employee of Ralph who had allegedly stolen over R1 million from him.