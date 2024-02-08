Western Cape police have confirmed an investigation into a high-ranking officer at Bishop Lavis Police Station, for allegedly colluding with members of the 28s gang. The investigation into top cop Colonel Muneeb Africa comes amid the bail application of alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, and his wife, Nicole Johnson, who are facing a slew of charges related to the theft of a car owned by a former employee, who they accused of stealing over R1 million from them.

In an affidavit by the investigating officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Dirk van Reenen, which was handed in at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, a woman claimed that she went to the station for help after Stanfield allegedly took her car by force. It is understood that Stanfield was looking for her berk who worked for him and went to the woman’s house on 11 January 2023. Stanfield allegedly demanded to know where her boyfriend was and threatened the woman with violence. A henchman known as “Teenager” was then told to take the woman’s Toyota Fortuner.

Stanfield allegedly called her the next day and said: “Ek gaan jou lewe hel maak, jou ma se p***” and the woman called Johnson for help. This allegedly angered Stanfield and later the henchman arrived at her home and told her to pack her things because Stanfield had sent people to assault her. The woman says she went to the station and asked for help from Africa, but he allegedly told her: “As jy nou ’n saak maak, jy weet mos wat gaan gebeur met jou en jou kinders.”

The woman claims the cop then called Stanfield’s cousin, Simon “Simontjie” Stanfield, who confirmed the car was at his house. The vehicle was later set alight and a case was registered against Ralph. It is unclear whether or not Ralph was arrested after the docket was opened. Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, confirmed a disciplinary process is currently underway against Africa.