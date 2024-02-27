Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, says Gugulethu is regaining its regrettable status for mass murders. This after four people were killed in the area on Sunday.

The incident comes just four days after three people were gunned down in neighbouring Nyanga on Wednesday. On Sunday at about 5.45pm, unknown shooters opened fire at people in a shebeen. Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut reports: “The circumstances that led to the death of four adult males last night in Gugulethu are being investigated by detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit.

SAPS spokesperson Andre Traut. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “At around 5.45pm [on Sunday], SAPS members responded to a multiple shooting incident at a shebeen in Ngxatha Street, KTC, where the bodies of two males were discovered. “Around the corner from this crime scene a further two bodies were discovered. All four males, aged between 29 and 38, succumbed to death due to gunshot wounds. A fifth victim was admitted to hospital where he is being treated. “The motive for the attack on the men by the unknown suspects is yet to be determined.”

A witness says the shooters ordered all the women and children to leave the house before opening fire on the men. Close to 90 shots were reportedly fired. Allen says the third quarter (October to December 2023) crime statistics shows that 73 people were murdered in Gugs, which is 23 more when compared to the same period in 2022. He says: “During July to September 2023, there were two incidents where five persons were murdered. SAPS has to increase its visibility and utilise its intelligence optimally to immediately bring an end to the violence.”