Rassie Erasmus confirms that Siya Kolisi is still in the Springbok captaincy mix, but the head coach will consider having an SA-based skipper to have a more hands-on approach.
This was revealed in a wide-ranging press conference on Tuesday in Cape Town, during which Erasmus confirmed the new Bok management team as the world champs prepare for another World Cup cycle.
Erasmus, who takes over the top job this year again following the departure of Jacques Nienaber to Leinster, introduced new assistant coaches Tony Brown (attack) and Jerry Flannery (defence) before the focus turned to the talismanic Kolisi.
Arguably the most influential player to wear the green and gold jersey, the 32-year-old led a golden generation of Bokke to back-to-back World Cup titles after South Africa beat the All Blacks in October to bring home the nation’s fourth crown.
The loose-forward has also made a moerse impact since joining French club Racing 92 this season, making 12 appearances and scoring a try before recently undergoing surgery on an injured hand.
Rassie on the Bok job. #Springboks #capetown pic.twitter.com/RnLRlHsXue— Hendrik Cronjé (@hendrikcronje71) March 12, 2024
He also does not have a clause in his club contract that prevents him from playing for SA.
It was previously suggested that the former Stormers and Sharks captain may relinquish the Bok armband to focus on just playing for his country and the possibility of reaching 100 Tests.
And addressing the role of the 83-capped Kolisi, Erasmus says: “There are a lot of players who have signed with overseas clubs with clauses in their contracts that say they will stop playing international rugby. Siya has not signed with a clause like that.
A former All Black and former Irishman walks into a #Springboks team as new assistants to Rassie Erasmus. Their tenure starts with double tests against Ireland and New Zealand in 2024. What a baptism of fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PmQUkiHULO— Leighton Koopman (@Leighton_K) March 12, 2024
“That’s the first thing that tells you he wants to play for South Africa. I think he is playing some of his best rugby. He looks really relaxed.
“I would always like to have our captain locally based. Just because it’s a call and a flight [when] we can have a weekend together where we can plan.
“But this is a unique situation. He will be considered. He definitely wants to [lead] and is playing well enough. We will see how it works.”
Rassie Erasmus: “This is a watershed year for South African rugby ... and it’s our job to make sure that everything remains on track on the field” - more here: https://t.co/idYt33W8ix 😤#Springboks #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/qNmTQyXAY7— Springboks (@Springboks) March 12, 2024