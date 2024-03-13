Rassie Erasmus confirms that Siya Kolisi is still in the Springbok captaincy mix, but the head coach will consider having an SA-based skipper to have a more hands-on approach. This was revealed in a wide-ranging press conference on Tuesday in Cape Town, during which Erasmus confirmed the new Bok management team as the world champs prepare for another World Cup cycle.

Erasmus, who takes over the top job this year again following the departure of Jacques Nienaber to Leinster, introduced new assistant coaches Tony Brown (attack) and Jerry Flannery (defence) before the focus turned to the talismanic Kolisi. New approach: Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Mike Egerton Arguably the most influential player to wear the green and gold jersey, the 32-year-old led a golden generation of Bokke to back-to-back World Cup titles after South Africa beat the All Blacks in October to bring home the nation’s fourth crown. The loose-forward has also made a moerse impact since joining French club Racing 92 this season, making 12 appearances and scoring a try before recently undergoing surgery on an injured hand.

He also does not have a clause in his club contract that prevents him from playing for SA. It was previously suggested that the former Stormers and Sharks captain may relinquish the Bok armband to focus on just playing for his country and the possibility of reaching 100 Tests. And addressing the role of the 83-capped Kolisi, Erasmus says: "There are a lot of players who have signed with overseas clubs with clauses in their contracts that say they will stop playing international rugby. Siya has not signed with a clause like that.