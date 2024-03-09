Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus was delighted on Friday after he was awarded an honourary doctorate by the North West University. Erasmus, the mastermind behind the Springboks’ back-to-back Rugby World Cup wins, was awarded the degree Philosophiae Doctor (Honoris Causa), in the discipline Coaching Science by the NWU’s Faculty of Health Sciences.

Rassie Erasmus has reacted with gratitude upon finding out that @theNWU has awarded him an honorary doctorate - more here: https://t.co/QBA25x5oq9 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iKrk3ntZqZ — Springboks (@Springboks) March 8, 2024 “I’m extremely honoured and humbled to recieve this recognition but I have to give all the credit to the Springbok team and management for their resilience and determination over the last few years who made this possible,” Erasmus according to the SA Rugby website. “Rugby is a team sport and success is a collective effort. So, although this is an incredible achievement for me personally, all credit must go to everyone who made a massive contribution and huge sacrifces throughout the last few years and to our supporters who have been unwavering in their support for the national team.”

In the announcement, NWU said Erasmus had “shown an unwavering commitment to the Sport Transformation Charter.” Council chairperson Bert Sorgdrager said: “Rassie embodies the principles of resilience, determination and teamwork that we at the North-West University hold dear in our educational mission.

“His contributions to South Africa, both as a rugby strategist and as a nation builder, serve as a shining example of what can be achieved when passion, dedication and visionary leadership come together,” said Sorgdrager. “This esteemed recognition is not only well deserved, but also a testament to the remarkable contributions and exceptional impact Rassie has made in the field of sport and innovative sports management. Erasmus was also praised for his “commitment to inclusivity and transformation” and “emphasis on teamwork”.