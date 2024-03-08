The camp – the first of three before the 2024 season kicks off in June – started with a two-day strategic session with the coaches on Monday and Tuesday, while the coaches and strength and conditioning staff presented their planne to 43 players starting on Wednesday.

Rassie Erasmus is ‘n bly head coach after wrapping up the first Springbok alignment camp of the year innie Kaap on Thursday.

Tone set for the season as a successful first #Springboks alignment camp concluded in Cape Town today - more here: https://t.co/PIVnuNidne 💪#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/jA6mgM1waR — Springboks (@Springboks) March 7, 2024

Rassie says: “The camp was invaluable both in terms of developing our structures for the next few seasons and in getting the coaches and players to get to know one another better, especially with the introduction of Jerry [Flannery], Tony [Brown] and Jaco [Peyper] to our coaching staff.

“The coaches and Jaco, as our national laws’ advisor, presented a broad outline of their plans to the players and held a series of split forwards and backs sessions, while we also presented the Springbok macro plan for the year, so we are happy with the foundation laid with a little over four months before we kick off the international season.”

[email protected]