The head coach and his manne , including new defence coach Jerry Flannery and attack guru Tony Brown, alongside ex-referee Jaco Peyper, concluded their strategic sessions in Cape Town yesterday.

Rassie Erasmus says the Springbok coaching team are klaar besig to help the back-to-back world champions’ dominate the sport in 2024.

The first Bok alignment camp of the year aimed to familiarise 43 players with new planne and set the tone for the season, which kicks off for South Africa against Wales on June 22 in London.

Rassie Erasmus: “It was fantastic to have the coaches in the same room and to share our ideas with an eye on the 2024 season” - more here: https://t.co/60QQLnKdIb 😍#Springboks #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/7vcnCgqDDQ — Springboks (@Springboks) March 5, 2024

Erasmus says: “The sport is progressing at a rapid rate, and we must grow as a team to remain at the forefront of where rugby is moving.

“We made it clear last year that what we did in 2019 would not be enough to defend our title at the 2023 World Cup, and the same concept applies after last year’s international spectacle.”