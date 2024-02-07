Rassie Erasmus reassumes the role of Springbok head coach until 2027, as part of a new-look national coaching team confirmed by SA Rugby on Tuesday. Head coach Jacques Nienaber’s departure to Leinster prompted SA’s director of rugby Erasmus, the mastermind behind the Boks’ 2019 and 2023 World Cup triumphs, to return for the next four years and plot an unprecedented three-peat in Australia.

The other Bok backroom staff changes include former Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery taking over defensive responsibilities and ex-All Blacks flyhalf Tony Brown focusing on attack. New job: Duane Vermeulen. Photo by -(Steve Haag Sports) Retained from the current staff are Mzwandile Stick (backs), Deon Davids (forwards), Daan Human (scrums), and Andy Edwards (head of athletic performance). Retired international referee Jaco Peyper, meanwhile, joins as the National Laws Advisor.