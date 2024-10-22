The Western Cape High Court has dismissed an appeal for freedom by Zane Killian, the man accused of pinging the cellphone of the late Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. The bail application was dismissed by Judge Mark Sher who highlighted inconsistencies in Killian’s claims.

In the judgement Sher outlines Killian’s initial arrest and the different versions he allegedly gave when asked why he was pinging Kinnear’s phone. Sher said initially Kilian claimed that he was pinging for a man only known as Mohammed, amid claims that his wife was jolling. However during the bail hearings, he admitted that he was pinging the number for alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack.