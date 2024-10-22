Joshlin Smith’s mother was the mastermind behind her disappearance, and had been planning it since last year. This was heard at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Monday where, in another shocking turn of events, charges against one of the accused, Lourentia Lombaard, was dropped as she has now turned State witness.

According to the State, Joshlin's mother Racquel “Kelly” Smith had orchestrated her disappearance. The State alleges Joshlin was sold for R20 000. The six-year-old went missing on 19 February 2024 from her Diazville home in Saldanha Bay and has not been seen since. Kelly had left Joshlin and her brother Requin with her berk Jacquen Appollis at home that morning and went to work.

Missing: Little Joshlin Smith, 6. Picture: Social Media She later told the police that when she returned home the Grade 1 learner at Diazville Primary School was missing. On 5 March, Kelly, Appollis and their friend Steveno van Rhyn were arrested. Ten days later, Lombaard was also taken into custody. They were all charged with human trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation, and the kidnapping of Joshlin.

On Monday, the prosecutor told the court that charges against Lombaard have been dropped as she has turned to State witness. The indictment reveal that Kelly had planned to have her children removed or sold six months before Joshlin’s disappearance. The court document reads: “Accused 3 [Kelly] communicated during August 2023 her plan to have her children taken away or sold. The plan was for this to happen in January or February 2024.

“On Sunday, 18 February 2024, Accused 3 and Joshlin walked to a white motor vehicle that was parked nearby. An unknown female person alighted from the vehicle and conversed with Accused 3. This woman handed something to Accused 3. Accused 3 and Joshlin returned to the home. Insider: Lourentia Lombaard had all charges against her dropped. Picture: Patrick Louw / Independent Newspapers The indictment further reads that later on the same day, Kelly, Appollis, Van Rhyn, and Lombaard discussed the plan and how the money would be divided. “On Monday, 19 February 2024, Smith informed Joshlin and Requin that they will not be attending school on that day.

“Accused 3 packed Joshlin's clothes into a bag and left to go to work. She left Requin, Joshlin and the bag at home in the care of Accused 1 [Appollis].” The document states that later the same day, Lombaard, Appollis and Van Rhyn smoked dwelms inside the house and that Joshlin and Requin were also there. It adds: “Later, Accused 3 [Kelly] arrived at the house. Accused 3 took Joshlin and the bag she had packed earlier. They left the house on foot.

“Accused 3 and Joshlin got into a white motor vehicle that drove away. Later the same night, Accused 3 started looking for Joshlin and reported her missing to the police. “The police registered a Missing Person's Enquiry. “The accused were arrested and detained on 5 March 2024.

“The State will adduce evidence of documents and pointing outs relating to Appollis and Van Rhyn. Despite ongoing investigations into the whereabouts of Joshlin, she has still not been found.” The State said the arrests of more suspects cannot be ruled out at this stage and more charges may also be added to the indictment. The State confirmed that the matter was finally ready to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.