The police have released the three suspects who were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Stellenbosch University student Jesse Mitchell. Jesse was attacked in Borcherd Street while riding a bike to his residence on his 19th birthday last Wednesday.

Hours after the incident the police arrested Rudolf Hufke. On Thursday, cops nabbed two men and a woman. But yesterday, 19-year-old Hufke went into the dock alone.

The police said the docket involving the three others was taken to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision on whether to prosecute or not. In the dock: The suspect, Rudolph Hufke, 19. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Media Spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said: “The investigating officer worked tirelessly and ensured a breakthrough when they arrested two males aged 28 and 29 as well as a female aged 31 on Thursday 17 October 2024. “The three suspects were released from custody on Friday 18 October 2024.

“The investigating officer is now in contact with the National Prosecuting Authority to discuss the way forward. “The investigating officer will be guided by the NPA regarding the charges against the suspects, including a date for their first appearance.” Another charge of robbery was added to Hufke’s case, which took place hours before Jesse’s murder.

Hufke indicated via his Legal Aid representative that he did want to apply for bail. The case was postponed until 27 November, as the post mortem and video footage and other evidence were still outstanding. Amongst those who attended court was Jesse’s flatmate Rio Fisher, 20.

He said on Wednesday Jesse was unreachable on the phone and had not been at their Nooitgedacht residence. “His close friends went to the police and made the shocking discovery that the body that had been found earlier that day, was that of Jesse.” He said since the murder, there is a lot more vigilance among students.