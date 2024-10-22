Police are investigating a triple murder that has left the community of Delft in shock and fear. The massacre happened on Sunday around 5pm in Seine Street, Eindhoven, when an unknown gunman killed Mogamat Gabier Lewis, 34, and his two friends aged 27 and 30, while they were chilling together.

A 14-year-old boy was also shot in the leg and survived the shooting spree. Mogamat Gabier’s mom, Aneesa Lewis, 51, spoke to the Daily Voice just moments before her second eldest child’s janazah on Monday. The hartseer mom says she lost another son in June.

She says on Sunday afternoon she heard the gunshots ringing out from the next road where they lived, but did not think tragedy would strike her family again so soon. Slain: Mogamat Gabier Lewis and two friends were shot and killed on Sunday afternoon. Picture: supplied The hartseer mom says: “I went outside and was told he was shot. He was sitting with his friends, like they always do. “I don’t know why they would shoot on them. As far as I know none of them were involved in gangs.

“Maar soos hulle sê, you don’t know who your child is outside your home. But Gabier never brought trouble to my house, no gangsters came here. The two friends who were shot were decent.” Aneesa described her son as a very sweet person, who would always speak to everyone. She says he was not married and has two children aged 4 and 7 and did odd jobs for a living.

She adds: “He knew everyone, he had so many friends. This is really a big loss for me because my eldest son was also gunned down this year. “To think, on 1 June I still had three sons today I just have one. For now I am OK, but I want to know why they shot Gabier.” Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) leader Jackie Ockhuizen, says the victims were sitting in front of a shack smoking entjies, when the shots were fired at them.

Ockhuizen adds: “We can only send out our heart fell condolences to the families who lost their love ones regarding this shooting incident “The motive of this shooting incident is still unknown.” Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut says no arrests have been made.