Siya Kolisi wil alles wen, whether he’s in the green and gold of the Springboks or running out for his French club side Racing 92. Kolisi has led the Boks to consecutive World Cup titles, the most recent in France last year. Now with Racing in the French Top 14, the 32-year-old is focused on excelling there while still striving to wear the Bok jersey again in 2024.

The yster loose-forward scored his first try for Racing to help them secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions Cup with victory over Cardiff in the final round of the group stage, and aims to play a key role when South Africa faces Ireland in a two-Test series in July. All of that before Rassie Erasmus’ manne tackle the All Blacks twice in the Rugby Championship, including a game innie Kaap. World champion: Kolisi, 32. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Speaking with former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton on The Big Jim Show, Kolisi says: “[My mindset] is all about how good I’m playing – that’s it. “Right now, all I’m thinking about is playing well here at Racing, and hopefully winning a title.