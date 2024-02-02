Siya Kolisi wil alles wen, whether he’s in the green and gold of the Springboks or running out for his French club side Racing 92.
Kolisi has led the Boks to consecutive World Cup titles, the most recent in France last year. Now with Racing in the French Top 14, the 32-year-old is focused on excelling there while still striving to wear the Bok jersey again in 2024.
The yster loose-forward scored his first try for Racing to help them secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions Cup with victory over Cardiff in the final round of the group stage, and aims to play a key role when South Africa faces Ireland in a two-Test series in July. All of that before Rassie Erasmus’ manne tackle the All Blacks twice in the Rugby Championship, including a game innie Kaap.
Speaking with former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton on The Big Jim Show, Kolisi says: “[My mindset] is all about how good I’m playing – that’s it.
“Right now, all I’m thinking about is playing well here at Racing, and hopefully winning a title.
“And hopefully putting on that Springbok jersey again. That’s it: that’s all that’s in my head right now.”
But, after a serious knee injury in 2023 that almost ruled him out of his third appearance at the World Cup, and a klomp loosies besig making a name for themselves in Mzansi, Kolisi is likely going to be used more sparingly in future SA Tests.
And addressing his limited game-time in Bok matches, the 83-Test Kolisi says: “When guys get subbed – I get subbed at 45 minutes sometimes – I know why: because I’m not as effective as I usually am.“It doesn’t mean I like it, but I’m comfortable enough to know the team is more important. I think that was the difference between us and other teams.“Some players would get p***ed off. But we’ve had hard conversations as a group.”
