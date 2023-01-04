Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will stay in France at the conclusion of this year’s World Cup in October.
Kolisi, 31, on Tuesday announced that he will join French club Racing Metro from the Sharks after the global showpiece.
Another Springbok exodus is expected after the tournament, with Stormers loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff already announcing that he will join Irish club Ulster later this year.
Kolisi, who will join Warrick Gelant and Trevor Nyakane at Racing, writes on Instagram that spending more time with his family is what inspired the move to France.
My statement on joining @racing92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. pic.twitter.com/bxR8YOkA54— Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi) January 3, 2023
He adds: “Rachel and the kids have sacrificed so much throughout my career, and I am immeasurably grateful for this. The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family, which is something that I have longed for, and this prospect certainly played a significant part in my decision-making.”
Of leaving the Sharks, who he joined from the Stormers in 2021, he adds: “I want to give a massive thanks to the Sharks for welcoming me with open arms in 2021, and for making me feel so at home in Durban, while their support over the last couple of years has been hugely influential for me on and off the field.
“I am so appreciative that the Sharks have given me their blessing to make this move, and it goes without saying that I will continue to give my all for the team over the next few months.”
The Sharks next face Connacht in Ireland in their next United Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.