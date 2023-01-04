Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will stay in France at the conclusion of this year’s World Cup in October. Kolisi, 31, on Tuesday announced that he will join French club Racing Metro from the Sharks after the global showpiece.

Another Springbok exodus is expected after the tournament, with Stormers loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff already announcing that he will join Irish club Ulster later this year. Boks exodus: Ace prop Steven Kitshoff Kolisi, who will join Warrick Gelant and Trevor Nyakane at Racing, writes on Instagram that spending more time with his family is what inspired the move to France. My statement on joining @racing92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. pic.twitter.com/bxR8YOkA54 — Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi) January 3, 2023 He adds: “Rachel and the kids have sacrificed so much throughout my career, and I am immeasurably grateful for this. The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family, which is something that I have longed for, and this prospect certainly played a significant part in my decision-making.”