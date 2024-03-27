Liverpool yster Virgil van Dijk is ready to give alles to send coach Jurgen Klopp off with a bang at the end of the season. The Reds have already won the League Cup and into the last eight of the Europa League.

They also trail Arsenal by goal difference in the Premier League, meaning Klopp could end his nine-year stay at Anfield with a treble. Ahead of their return to league action against Brighton this Sunday, the Netherlands captain says: "One thing I really do have as a goal is to get everything out of it that's in me. "Physically and mentally, I feel strong and good. I just want to win everything.