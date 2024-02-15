The Reds have a two-point lead over defending champions Manchester City, who have played one game fewer than their 24.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says they’re just enjoying every moment at the top of the Premier League standings.

And Van Dijk says: “I think everyone would love to be in this situation that you are on the top and fighting for the pinnacle, which is winning the Premier League in this case.

“We are in a situation that I think last year around this time, you would never, well maybe not never as you never know, but you wouldn’t have believed where we are today.

“Let’s just enjoy the moment and we have to perform as players, but together everyone has to play their part…”