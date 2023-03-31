The Premier League enters the final straight in the race for honours with a paar mouthwatering match-ups this weekend. Getting the ball rolling with a 1.30pm kickoff on Saturday are holders Manchester City hosting Liverpool in a heavyweight clash, as the defending champions look to keep pace with leaders Arsenal.

Eight points behind the Gunners, albeit with a game in hand, coach Pep Guardiola is sweating on the fitness of 28-goal ace Erling Haaland, who is struggling with a groin injury. #PL football is back this weekend 🤩



Here's a little look at how things stand... pic.twitter.com/0PpzYC8ylA — Premier League (@premierleague) March 27, 2023 According to reports, the Norwegian is training away from the main squad. Whether Haaland features or not, Liverpool’s defensive leader Virgil van Dijk is hoping Mo Salah gives Netherlands backline partner Nathan Ake nightmares.

"It's going to be a big week and then hopefully a big end to the season for us." 🗣 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 30, 2023 With his side chasing fourth place, Van Dijk says: “I am very close with Nathan, also in everyday life. [But] when the whistle blows, it's battle and a war on the pitch. “On Saturday, he will probably be up against Mo Salah and hopefully we can get a good result.” At 4pm, Arsenal take on relegation-battling Leeds with coach Mikel Arteta hoping defender William Saliba shrugs off a back problem that kept him out of their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace last time out.

Gun defender: William Saliba In the final game of the weekend, Newcastle host Manchester United with the Magpies looking to possibly leapfrog United into third. 🔜 A return to #PL football 💪



🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷 @LisandrMartinez#MUFC || #NEWMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 30, 2023 With 14-goal ace Marcus Rashford training on his own after missing England duty with a knock, coach Erik ten Hag is set to give an update about his availability for this crucial clash. Training solo: Marcus Rashford WEEKEND PREM FIXTURES