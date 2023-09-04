Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first goal for Liverpool and Mohamed Salah netted his seventh in seven games against Aston Villa as the hosts eased to a 3-0 Premier League victory at Anfield on Sunday. Szoboszlai had given Liverpool a dream start with a left-footed half-volley from the edge of the 18-yard box after three minutes.

Liverpool doubled their lead when Darwin Nunez’s firm shot hit the post and rebounded into the net off Villa defender Matty Cash. An outrageous finish, Szobo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/twTzyixsf3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 3, 2023 Salah, reportedly a transfer for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, netted goal number 188 of his Liverpool career with a toe poke at the back post in the 55th minute. The Reds, though, will find heart from the result as coach Jurgen Klopp’s men looked like the dominant team of old as Salah provided a constant threat up front, with Darwin Nunez now finding his feet after a difficult first season.

Second goal: Liverpool yster Mo Salah doubled their lead Nunez was rewarded for his match-winning contribution off the bench with two goals away to Newcastle last weekend with his first start of the season. The Uruguayan’s pace and power consistently exposed the Villa defence but it was from a set-piece that the home side broke the deadlock after just three minutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner came out to the edge of the box where Szoboszlai arrowed a powerful shot into the far corner on his weaker left foot.

What a ball from Trent in the lead-up to our second goal😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/gk7CcUKFeD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 4, 2023 Alexander-Arnold controlled the game from his new role at the base of the Liverpool midfield when in possession. Captain for the day in the absence of the suspended Virgil van Dijk, it was his pass that started the move for the second goal. Salah squared for Nunez, who should have scored himself, but when his shot came back off the post, the ball ricocheted in off the unfortunate Cash.