Playing in Europe for the first time in the club’s history, coach Roberto De Zerbi says they want to keep the dream alive.

Brighton’s Seagulls want to continue flying high in Europe and are looking to make history when they face Roma in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 clash tonight at 7.45pm.

He explains ahead of their trip to Italy where they’ll cross swords with Daniele De Rossi’s charges: “This is a historical game for us and we have to remember what we did to reach this situation. I speak for the club and the fans – for everyone. It is not a show now, it’s a game and we have to get a good result.

“We know we are playing for the fans and the club and to write the new history of Brighton. I have to repeat words I have said in the past – we feel the possibilities for our city, our club and our fans. We play to keep this dream in the Europa League alive. I think we are ready…”

Fellow Premier League outfit West Ham, meanwhile, travel to Germany where they’ll face Freiburg.