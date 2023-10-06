Robbed of a legit goal by a botched VAR check on what would have been a Luis Diaz opener, the Reds lost their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Liverpool will be out to right the wrongs of last week’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham when they tackle Brighton at the Amex Stadium in Sunday’s 3pm Premier League kickoff.

In a battle between fourth and sixth as Liverpool (16 points) go to Brighton (15 points), who played Union St Gilloise and Marseille in the Europa League respectively on Thursday night, Reds rightback Trent Alexander-Arnold says they are still kwaad.

Asked if coach Jurgen Klopp’s manne will have extra fire at Brighton ahead of Thursday night’s action, he says: “I mean, taking the circumstances and what actually happened and putting that aside, we lost the game.

“Our motivation now is to win both [games]. That’s where our focus is at.”