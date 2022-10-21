Brighton defender Lewis Dunk believes that with a “bit of luck” they can be the second team to beat Manchester City this season. With Pep Guardiola’s men going down 1-0 to Liverpool last weekend and Dunk’s manne holding the Reds to a 3-3 draw earlier this month, the defender believes they can give new boss Roberto de Zerbi his first win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday at 4pm.

Having taken over from now-Chelsea boss Graham Potter last month, De Zerbi oversaw a big plummet at the club after four wins from their first six matches. Under De Zerbi they’ve now lost two and drawn two. And Dunk says: “We have got to take it on the chin… and take that into the weekend against Manchester City.