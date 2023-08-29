Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp basked in his team’s sensational late 2-1 fightback win at Newcastle, admitting it was his best game ooit.
Klopp, who has won alles with the Reds, wasn’t exaggerating after Sunday’s mal Premier League game at St James’ Park.
Having been rattled by Anthony Gordon’s 25th-minute opener, Liverpool were reduced to 10 men three minutes later when captain Virgil van Dijk was sent off for denying Alexander Isak a clear goalscoring chance.
But instead of folding, the Reds stood strong until Klopp brought on Darwin Nunez with 13 minutes to play and the Uruguayan striker turned the game in Liverpool’s favour with an 81st-minute equaliser and snatching a win in the third minute of injury time.
Asked by Sky Sports if his span’s defiant display was one of best games, he says: “Definitely.
“I think in my 1 000 games as a coach or a manager I never had a game like this, that’s the truth.
“Not that we never turned games [around], we did that, but 10 men in an atmosphere like this against an opponent like this – it’s not that I can’t remember, I’m pretty sure it never happened because these moments are rare and super-special.”
Meanwhile, Liverpool face an anxious wait over skipper Van Dijk’s suspension.
With an automatic three-match ban for a straight red, he could face a longer ban for appearing to vloek the referee uit.
The Reds won an appeal to overturn a straight red on Alexis Mac Allister last week, but it remains to be seen if the club will fight Van Dijk’s ban.
The win lifted Liverpool to fourth in standings with seven points after three games played with their next test coming on Sunday when in-form Aston Villa arrive at Anfield.