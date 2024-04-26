Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp knows that if his team doesn’t beat Richards Bay tonight, dan kan hulle maar hulle tassies pak for the NFD next season. Bottom of the log, Spurs’ only hope for survival is to climb one place to 15th and then play in the promotion/ relegation playoffs.

That spot currently belongs to tonight’s visitors to Athlone Stadium at 7.30pm - Richards Bay. Al die pad vanaf KwaZulu Natal, Richards Bay stunned Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 last Sunday to open up an eight-point gap on Spurs. Focused: Ernst Middendorp. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix And with only six games to play, Spurs must win this clash to close the gap to five and be in with a realistic shot of still catching their rivals.

Middendorp knows it and is quoted by the club’s website saying: “If we don’t win on Friday evening, then you can close the book. “That’s the reality. We have to win this game, simple as it is. How you do it doesn’t matter.” The Natal Rich Boys beat the Kaapse Urban Warriors 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

The match will be one of three matches innie Kaap this weekend, with Stellies hosting Polokwane City tomorrow at Danie Craven at 8pm and Cape Town City welcoming Golden Arrows to Cape Town Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm. Weekend’s other PSL fixtures Tonight: TS Galaxy v Swallows (7.30pm).