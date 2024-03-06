A clean sheet and two goals for the first time this season, it sure is time to start feeling optimistic about Cape Town Spurs’ chances of survival bafethu! The Urban Warriors now have just three points to make up and catch Richards Bay, who are the current occupants of the controversial playoff spot in 15th place.

It was only the third win for the Warriors in what has been a taxing campaign in all aspects for all concerned at Ikamva. They’ve also been on the wrong side of media reports and at times made the laughing stock earning the nickname “Email FC” because of the series of emails they sent to the PSL to complain about Moroka Swallows’ no-shows and other issues. They’re taking care of the main thing now, which is results on the pitch and they’re coming at the right time.

On the up: Ernst Middendorp. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix One can’t deny Ernst Middendorp’s experience at this level being key to their turnaround. The timing of the Africa Cup of Nations served as the perfect type of mid-season break for Middendorp to get to get to know his squad better and the other way around to I’m sure. Ashley Cupido was on the scoresheet again with newcomer Katlego Maphathe adding the second in their 2-0 win over TS Galaxy last weekend.

What did I say previously about what happens when Cupido scores? Spurs will always have a better chance of winning. Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town Spurs ⚽️



Orlando Stadium 🏟️



Wednesday, 6 March 2024 - 19h30🕒 pic.twitter.com/i4YKp8rz20 — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) March 6, 2024 Maphathe, meanwhile, has more motivation to help Spurs overtake his former employers Richards Bay, who terminated his contract last year before festive season. Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are up next for Spurs tonight.

Interestingly, Pirates was Spurs’ first win of the season at Cape Town Stadium in November last year. Lubeni Haukongo and Jarrod Moroole were the scorers in that match. Good Morning Warriors! New week, New goals!🛡️ pic.twitter.com/WtPrZJMHhL — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) March 4, 2024 We can’t really tell how things will go this time around, because Pirates will also come into this match inspired after grinding out a 1-0 victory away at Polokwane City on Saturday.

There’s also the matter of the highly-anticipated Soweto derby against their best buddies Kaizer coming up on Saturday. Spurs will also battle a provincial rivalry of their own against Stellenbosch that same day at 5.30pm. Results in these next two matches will undoubtedly ease the pressure of survival on Spurs.