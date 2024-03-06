The Urban Warriors stunned the Buccaneers 2-1 at Cape Town Stadium in the reverse tie in November, with Lubeni Haukongo and Jarrod Moroole klapping for the then-hosts and Evidence Makgopa getting one back for Pirates.

High on confidence following back-to-back PSL wins, Cape Town Spurs will go all out tonight to do the double over Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium at 7.30pm.

That win was Spurs’ only of the season for the longest time, until coach Ernst Middendorp’s men beat AmaZulu 3-1 last month and followed it up with a 2-0 win over TS Galaxy last weekend.

While those two wins gave them some vital points in their battle for survival in the league, they are still at the foot of the log - three points behind 15th-placed Richards Bay and a hele 19 behind fourth-placed Pirates.

Middendorp knows they’ve got a big fight on their hands and tells reporters following their win over TS Galaxy: “We are all happy with the three points, probably the light is a little bit brighter in the basement. [But] we are still looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. We will not see it in March and we will not see it in April, probably earliest in the end of May.”