Despite beating AmaZulu 3-1 in the PSL Premier Division last weekend, Cape Town Spurs Ernst Middendorp says there is no light at the end of the tunnel for his team just yet. Spurs are looking to make it two from two for the first time this season when they tackle NFD frontrunners University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 tonight at 7pm.

Wednesday, 21 February - 19:00 🕒 pic.twitter.com/YZ1GavrRJJ — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) February 21, 2024 While it will be a big test for Spurs, the match can also give them yet another confidence boost as they look to continue their good start to the year after only one league win in 2023 which sees them propping up the PSL Premier Division table. The Urban Warriors are taking on Tuks University in the opening round of the Nedbank Cup! 🏆 #CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/IXhku48TGt — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) February 19, 2024 And after beating AmaZulu, Middendorp says: “I said it at the beginning that we are chasing something impossible. That’s the reality. “Chasing is allowed and it is what we are doing. But there is no light at the end of the tunnel, not yet.”