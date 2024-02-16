Local soccer action is finally back this weekend, with the PSL Premier Division returning for the first time since 2023. The last match played in South Africa’s premier competition was on December 31, when Cape Town City beat Cape Town Spurs 2-0 in the iKapa derby.

That defeat left Spurs with only four points on the log after 16 matches and with 14 to play, in serious danger of going right back to the National First Division. Coach Ernst Middendorp’s side, though, added some new players to their roster in January. Among them are midfielder Sphesihle Maduna and leftback Gadiel Michael Kamagi, who both reckon all is not lost for the Urban Warriors. Addition: Sphesihle Maduna. Picture: Cape Town Spurs Maduna tells the club’s website of that mission: “As a player, I am determined to help the team from its current position and take us to a much safer place.”

Kamagi agrees, saying: “I want to remain in a good position in the league with Cape Town Spurs and want us to be comfortable.” Catching up with Coach Ernst Middendorp before the second round of the 23/24 PSL season begins.



Like, subscribe and hit the notification bell 🔔 to be notified for future uploads. pic.twitter.com/zd4VTUNP8O — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) February 15, 2024 While Spurs kick off their mission at home to Amazulu on Saturday at 5.30pm, City - currently second on the log - travel to Chippa United on Saturday at 3.30pm, while fourth-placed Winelanders Stellies FC travel to third-placed SuperSport United on Saturday night at 7pm. The match of the weekend, though, sees Sundowns host Orlando Pirates on Saturday night at 8pm.

Weekend's PSL fixtures Friday night: SuperSport v Stellies (7pm)