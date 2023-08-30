Cape Town Spurs bosses will be hoping their show of faith in under-fire coach Shaun Bartlett inspire the team to end the wait for first PSL win of the season on Wednesday night. Bottom of the log after four defeats in their previous four matches, with the team scoring just once, Bartlett’s future has come under scrutiny.

But on Monday night, Spurs' board put out a statement giving their full backing to the legendary Bafana Bafana ace following rumours that former Ikamva head coach Muhsin Ertugal and former Kaizer Chiefs boss Ernst Middendorp were being lined up as possible replacements.



Moroka Swallows vs Cape Town Spurs



Dobsonville Stadium 🏟️



But as Bartlett's manne head to Moroka Swallows for a 7.30 clash at the Dobsonville Stadium, a Spurs release on X reads: "Although our results have been disappointing, coach Shaun Bartlett has the full support of the Cape Town Spurs FC board. "We ask that people respect that Shaun has a contract with the club and refrain and refrain from making unfounded statements in the media to gain cheap publicity for their own personal benefit."

Bartlett, who signed a two-year extension with the club in June after guiding the Urban Warriors back to the top flight after five years in the NFD, reckons it's no time to push the panic button. Pitting his wits against former Bafana teammate Steve Kompela in the Birds' dugout, the coach says: "I'm hoping obviously that there is no panic at this moment in time, because that's not going to help anybody because that will filter down to everybody else."