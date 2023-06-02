Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett is ernstig about beating Fadlu Davids’ Maritzburg United in Saturday’s 3pm PSL Playoff Cup clash at Athlone Stadium.
With the two head coaches both serving their apprenticeship under German mentor Ersnt Middendorp, Bartlett is out to outsmart his fellow former Kaapse striker.
Both teams won their opening games of the promotional mini-league against Casric Stars, but it’s Maritzburg who sit top of the standings thanks to a superior goal difference of one.
And Bartlett is desperate to get the better of Davids and his PSL side, who they’ll face again in the final round of the playoffs in two weeks’ time.
With three games to play including this one, Bartlett tells the Daily Voice: “Fadlu Davids is a very coach. He also both worked under Ernst Middendorp, so we have a similar understanding of the game.
“Having aces up your sleeve when things don’t go your way is important to surprise the opposition.
“And facing him this weekend, it will be vital to turn the game in our favour. With their win over Stars, it makes Saturday a cup final if we are going to beat them to promotion.
Spurs defender Logan Brown is expecting a step up in attacking threat from Maritzburg after a clean sheet in Sunday’s 1-0 win at Stars, with Davids’ manne beating the same opposition 2-0.
He adds: “We’re looking forward to the challenge against a PSL side, but we’re at home and we want maximum points.”