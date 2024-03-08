With seven points in their last three PSL outings, Cape Town Spurs are on a high ahead of Saturday’s 5.30pm trip to Danie Craven Stadium where they’ll face Stellenbosch FC. Fighting for survival in the top flight, Spurs played to a 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night after getting the better of TS Galaxy and AmaZulu in their previous games.

With things looking on the up for the club, coach Ernst Middendorp, however, says they must remain humble as they look to climb off the bottom of the table. Here's all you need to know ahead of our derby clash against Cape Town Spurs this weekend ↓ — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) March 7, 2024 Middendorp is quoted by the Sowetan saying: “We must stay humble. We must not push ourselves into a comfort zone. If we do so, we will destroy our potential. We are very happy, good.” Their next challenge is a big one, with Stellies looking to complete a clean sweep against Cape opposition this term, having beaten Cape Town City both home and away as well as Spurs away 3-0.

Coach Steve Barker is honger for more derby success and says: “We have a mantra at the club that we don’t lose derbies so we try to stick to that and give extra where we can…” It’s derby time in Soweto, too, where Pirates host Chiefs at 3.30pm tomorrow to kick off the weekend’s action. Weekend’s PSL fixtures