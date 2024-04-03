Cape Town Spurs go to Chippa United with a chip on their shoulder in tonight’s 7.30pm PSL clash. Bottom of the table, Spurs will know exactly what they need to do at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as they look to hunt down 15th-placed Richards Bay who played unbeaten league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns last night.

With coach Ernst Middendorp’s Urban Warriors just two log points off the Natal Rich Boys, victory over 14th-placed Chippa could see them move out the automatic relegation spot and into the playoff berth. And if they needed more motivation, Spurs may be in line for a survival boost after playing their 1-0 defeat to Moroka Swallows under protest. Spurs have laid a formal complaint with the league, accusing the Birds of fielding ineligible players – a matter that saw the Cape club controversially relegated at the end of 2017/18 season.