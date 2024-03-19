Hello my good football people… Wow what a fantastic end to the weekend. I really enjoyed the Manchester United v Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal. It was a proper exciting tie, and all credit to Erik ten Hag’s team for staying in it and fighting for the result.

They were all over the Scousers for the best part of the first half and really should have capitalised, instead somehow going in 2-1 down at the break. Into the second half and it felt like the momentum was with Liverpool, with the introduction of Antony to impact the game leaving me scratching my head? What a joke: Even flop Antony scored against Liverpool. Picture: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN But he found the net and the rest is history. To make matters better for United, they’ve got (what should be) a straightforward route to the final, drawing Coventry in the last four.

The Sky Blues did brilliantly to beat Wolves on Saturday, but I just feel the Wembley occasion will be too big for them. Chelsea will be lucky to get past Manchester City in the other semifinal, but never write the Blues off! Ok, so here we are… The dud quadruple has gone, and we’re down to a possible Treble, which includes the League Cup and a second-tier European title.

I keep saying it and keep taking abuse from angry Liverpool fans… but they’ll be lucky to win a double. Not only that, but IF they manage it, it’ll probably be the League Cup and the Europa League - that’s the worst double combo available. Sexiest coach: Rob Edwards. Picture: John Walton The question is, if that happens will this be considered a great farewell to Jurgen Klopp? Of course it won’t. It has to be the League, or the only person who is going to miss the German is Liverpool’s most well-known periodontist - the one who took out those huge brown gnashers and gave him an ivory piano smile!

I know it’s hard guys. I know you’re hurting. And I know you must be calling me every name attached to my mother, but my elation in your pain is rooted in your arrogance. Imagine Klopp parading the League Cup and some second-rate Euro trophy. I’m gonna have a laughing party at my place on the last day of the season. I guess many of you are too young to have realised the quadruple fantasy was always gonna disappoint.

You were setting yourself up and now you are starting to pay… Hope it burns and hope you learn to pipe down next time ya’ll having a great two thirds of a season. The reality is that your “greatest team in the world” has a swak record against the top four this year. Played five, drawn three, lost two. That’s 12 dropped points out of 15. You just beat mid and lower-end teams, is that a factual stat that makes you think you’re worthy of winning the League?

Anyway onto a lighter topic and the UK’s Sun newspaper ran a survey… Who is the Sexiest Premier League manager? Luton boss Rob Edwards took the crown followed by Mikel Arteta, Wolves gaffer Gary O’Neil, Pep Guardiola and Brentford’s Thomas Frank. While the bottom five consisted of (from 16th to 20th) Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth), Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea), Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham), Unai Emery (Aston Villa) and Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder!

Who do you reckon the sexiest player is? And on an even lighter note, Spurs had a great opportunity to re-establish themselves in the top four at Fulham and went Super Spursy on us! Hahahaha, that’s a funny club. Unfortunately, from the super exciting to the damn boring as we hit an international break this weekend, before we return to action with that date not to be missed, City v Arsenal, Sunday, 31 March at 5:30pm!