Liverpool will go out to do what no team has done yet in the 2023/24 football season and that is to beat Sparta Praha at home. Coach Jurgen Klopp’s Reds travel to Czech Republic tonight for a 7.45pm Europa League Round of 16 first-leg meeting with The Maroons at the Letna Stadium, where Danish coach Brian Priske and his team have not lost yet this season.

Former Liverpool attacking midfielder Patrik Berger, who started and ended his career at Sparta, knows it won’t be an easy visit for captain Virgil van Dijk and his Premier League leaders against playmaker Veljko Birmancevic and his manskappe. Prediction: Ex-Red Berger. Supplied Berger tells the Liverpool website: “I think that it is going to be a hard game for Liverpool over here in Prague, but obviously in Europe Liverpool is so strong at home with the fans, with the atmosphere and everything around it [so] I am expecting Liverpool to go through.” Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp agrees with Berger and said last month when they were drawn against the Czech champs: “The first thing to say is that at this stage of European competition it makes sense to expect a proper test and this is what we have got.

“Sparta Prague earned their place in the last 16 with a sensational game and result against Galatasaray. I have no doubt it was a special night for them and now they will want to continue their run... 🎤🫢 @EuropaLeague



#acsparta | #UEL pic.twitter.com/QEaPyQcWKd — AC Sparta Prague (@ACSparta_EN) March 6, 2024 “The Czech league tells us what a good season Sparta are having – I am pretty sure they have lost only once – so we will have to be ready.” The two teams met only once before, with Liverpool winning 1-0 on aggregate in the 2010/11 Europa League last 32.