Jurgen Klopp will druk op die nommer of his academy stars once again as the newly-crowned League Cup champs look to book a place in the FA Cup quarterfinals against Southampton tonight. Stepping onto the Anfield pitch at 10pm, the Reds are holding thumbs that injured stars Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai will be back, while Ryan Gravenberch and Endo Wataru both suffered knocks in the League Cup final win over Chelsea.

Longer-term injuries include Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago. Of his growing injury lust, Klopp says: “In an ideal world you’d think about [changes]. We don’t live in one but I haven’t made the lineup yet…” He adds of playing youngsters such as Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Jarell Quansah: “It’s possible a few of them have to start. If they do, they will do the job. We all have to help them. It’s a good moment. What we could do so far is just ignore who we are missing. We just thought about how we can set up a team that is still difficult to play.”