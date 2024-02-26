It was cheers for Liverpool and tears for Chelsea in the League Cup final last night, with coach Jurgen Klopp’s Reds lifting the trophy after a 1-0 win after extra time at Wembley. With the match finishing goalless at the end of regulation time, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk scored with a header from a corner in the 118th minute to give the Reds their 10th League Cup title.

So close: Blues were beaten. Picture: supplied Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea will feel that they could have just as easily been the victors on the day. In fact, the Blues had the better of the chances in the 90 minutes before additional time,with Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher making a string of heroic saves to keep his side in the game. There's PLENTY of Carabao Cup winning content over on @LFCTV GO for you to enjoy Reds 🎥 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2024 With the Reds’ Cody Gakpo hitting the upright with a header in the first half, Chelsea hit the framework too, through Conor Gallagher in the second half.