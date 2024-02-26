It was cheers for Liverpool and tears for Chelsea in the League Cup final last night, with coach Jurgen Klopp’s Reds lifting the trophy after a 1-0 win after extra time at Wembley.
With the match finishing goalless at the end of regulation time, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk scored with a header from a corner in the 118th minute to give the Reds their 10th League Cup title.
Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea will feel that they could have just as easily been the victors on the day.
In fact, the Blues had the better of the chances in the 90 minutes before additional time,with Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher making a string of heroic saves to keep his side in the game.
With the Reds’ Cody Gakpo hitting the upright with a header in the first half, Chelsea hit the framework too, through Conor Gallagher in the second half.
On top of that, both sides had goals chalked off, with Raheem Sterling’s 32nd-minute strike for Chelsea ruled out for Nicolas Jackson being offside in the build-up, while Van Dijk had a 63rd-minute header scratched for interference in the lead-up to the score.
The Blues had a string of chances towards the end of the second half, but Kelleher kept them out as the Reds fought hard to bag the first competitive trophy on offer in the 2023/24 season.
In first place in the league, Liverpool are looking to give Klopp the perfect send-off at the end of the season.